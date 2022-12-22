Our voice was being suppressed in Parliament, that’s what prompted Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 22

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of trying to supress their voice in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that is what prompted the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting at Ghasera village in Nuh district as part of the Yatra, Gandhi said mics were being switched off and cameras were not recording what they had to say in Parliament.

"When we speak the mikes go off. Because they didn't want to hear us and let us be heard in Parliament we took to the roads to ensure that real stakeholders hear us out," Gandhi said to a cheering crowd.

Taking a jibe at the media, he said that even it was being remote-controlled. "We have walked miles for peace but they don't have space for us. But if Modiji walks even 15 steps they will harp on it for hours on end," he said.

Gandhi reached Ghasera on the second day of his Haryana leg of the Yatra. The village is also known as Gandhi gram as it is associated with the Mahatma’s visit during Partition.

Gandhi said the Yatra meant to give the same message of peace and unity as professed by Mahatma Gandhi.

He said while the Yatra started with the slogan ‘Woh todenge, hum jodenge’, now it had become, “Hum une todne nahin denge’.

Gandhi urged people to stand up to PM Narendra Modi, saying he could not bear resistance and farmers’ protests was one such example.