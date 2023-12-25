Outrage as road caves in on Gurugram flyover

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 24

What has yet again raised doubts about the construction quality of flyovers, another cave-in was reported at the Sohna elevated highway in Gurugram today.

A cave-in of around 12 ft took place in the Rs 700-crore highway near Subhash Chowk. The flyover was opened to public over a year ago and has huge influx of traffic. After commuters raised the issue, the construction concessionaire barricaded the area and started repairs.

Penalise contractors They are accelerating the city’s road infrastructure, but it is one of the most dangerous ones. These multi-crore structures are just a year or so old and are already damaged. Gurugram has one of the highest vehicular densities in the state and such poor quality of roads raises concerns. The CM should order quality check and penalise defaulting construction contractors. These are toll roads and we are paying for such dangerous stretches. —Raghav Kumar, Road safey initiative, Gurugram

The incident has caused outrage among locals, who have demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister over regular cave-ins and cracks appearing on elevated roads and flyovers inaugurated recently.

“They accelerate city’s road infrastructure, but it is one of the most dangerous ones. These multi-crore structures are just a year or so old and are already damaged. Gurugram has one of the highest vehicular density in the state and such poor quality of roads raises concerns. The Chief Minister should order quality check and penalise defaulting construction contractors. These are toll roads and we are paying for such dangerous stretches,” said Raghav Kumar of Road Safey Initiative, Gurugram.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram