Over 1,050 poppy plants found during raids in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 30
Within three days, two cases of poppy cultivation have come to light with the recovery of over 1,050 plants in Kurukshetra district.
As per information, the CIA-2 unit and Anti-narcotics cell of Kurukshetra police conducted separate raids in the district and arrested two for growing poppy plants without permission.
The accused have been identified as Shisha Singh, a resident of Gumthala Garhu, and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Pehowa.
Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said on March 27, acting on a tip-off, a team of the CIA-2 unit of the district police raided the house of Shisha Singh and recovered 606 opium plants weighing 29.6 kg. The market value of these plants is about Rs 1.5 lakh. A case was registered at the Pehowa police station and the accused was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.
On Mach 29, the anti-narcotics cell got a tip-off that Kuldeep Singh was cultivating opium at his residence. A raid was conducted and 450 opium plants weighing 2.5 kg were recovered. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...