Over 1,050 poppy plants found during raids in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, March 30

Within three days, two cases of poppy cultivation have come to light with the recovery of over 1,050 plants in Kurukshetra district.

As per information, the CIA-2 unit and Anti-narcotics cell of Kurukshetra police conducted separate raids in the district and arrested two for growing poppy plants without permission.

The accused have been identified as Shisha Singh, a resident of Gumthala Garhu, and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Pehowa.

Kurukshetra police spokesman Naresh Sagwal said on March 27, acting on a tip-off, a team of the CIA-2 unit of the district police raided the house of Shisha Singh and recovered 606 opium plants weighing 29.6 kg. The market value of these plants is about Rs 1.5 lakh. A case was registered at the Pehowa police station and the accused was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

On Mach 29, the anti-narcotics cell got a tip-off that Kuldeep Singh was cultivating opium at his residence. A raid was conducted and 450 opium plants weighing 2.5 kg were recovered. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

