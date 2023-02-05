Over 1,200-acre green cover in Aravallis lost to encroachments

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 4

More than 1,200 acre of green cover in the Aravallis in the district has been lost due to encroachments. Despite a Supreme Court order, the authorities concerned are yet to remove the illegal structures.

An official of the district administration said, “Several encroachments exist on the land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).” The authorities concerned had admitted in affidavits submitted to the National Green Tribunal in 2020 that around 1426.50 acre of land was encroached upon. In 2021, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) had razed around 9,500 residential structures in Khori village and recovered 150 acres in 2021.

130 illegal structures in 2018 In 2020, the authorities concerned had admitted in affidavits to the NGT that around 1,426.50 acres of land was encroached upon

In 2021, the Faridabad MC had razed around 9,500 residential structures in Khori village & recovered 150 acres in 2021

In 2018, as many as 130 farmhouses and banquet halls were identified in the Aravallis in the district

The official said, “The land in Aravallis has become an easy target of the land mafia. The issue of illegal occupation is yet to be addressed in planned manner.” Several structures, including farmhouses, banquet halls, and residential and commercial properties had mushroomed on the forest land, he added. In 2018, 130 farmhouses and banquet halls were identified in the Aravallis in the district.

Notices have been served several times to the squatters at Kot, Ankhir, Anangpur, Lakadpur and Mewla Maharajpur. But after

the demolition of Kant Enclave in 2018, the authorities concerned were only able to remove some boundary walls and small structures, a source said.

Environmental activist Sunil Harsana said, “Failure to take action against several illegal structures owned by influential people indicates the policy adopted towards the issue. The Supreme Court in July 2021 had ordered to remove all unauthorised structures in response to a petition filed in 2013.”

District Forest Officer Rajkumar said a drive would be soon launched to remove illegal constructions on the land under the PLPA. Notices had been already issued in this regard, he added.