Over 1.8 lakh govt jobs lying vacant in Haryana

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, June 12
In the backdrop of over 1.8 lakh regular posts lying vacant in Haryana, nearly 1.25 lakh contractual employees are powering the functioning of the Haryana Government.
In fact, the contractual staff play a major role in manning several crucial departments, including health, education, power, urban local bodies (ULB) and public health engineering (PHE).
Data showed that nearly 1.05 lakh contractual employees were registered with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Of these, nearly 15,000 are employed in the Health Department, 13,000 in the Power Department, 8,000 in the ULB Department, 8,000 in the PHE Department, 5,000 in the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and 5,000 in the universities.
While 5,000 contractual staff working with the Education Department are registered under the HKRNL, over 14,000 guest teachers working on the contractual basis are also working in the Education Department. Besides these, at least 2,000 employees working on contractual basis in various departments are either registered under the HKRNL or working directly under the departments.
Haryana has about 2.7 lakh regular staff working against total sanctioned posts of about 4.5 lakh. In fact, the regular staff have been declining over the years even as the population has registered a substantial increase. In 1980, the Haryana Government had about 4 lakh employees as against a population of 1.25 crore, which has come down to 2.7 lakh for a population of around 2.9 crore, alleged Subhash Lamba, president, All India State Government Employees Federation.
However, a senior government functionary claimed the recruitment process to fill thousands of government posts, which was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, was being expedited. In the next about three months, various government departments would recruit thousands of employees mitigating the shortage of employees in these departments, he added.
Staff overworked, under stress
In view of thousands of vacant posts, neither the unemployed youths are getting employment nor are the citizens getting satisfactory services. The existing staff are overworked and under stress. — Subhash Lamba, president, all-india state government employees federation
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises