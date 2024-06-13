Over 1.8 lakh govt jobs lying vacant in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, June 12

In the backdrop of over 1.8 lakh regular posts lying vacant in Haryana, nearly 1.25 lakh contractual employees are powering the functioning of the Haryana Government.

In fact, the contractual staff play a major role in manning several crucial departments, including health, education, power, urban local bodies (ULB) and public health engineering (PHE).

Data showed that nearly 1.05 lakh contractual employees were registered with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Of these, nearly 15,000 are employed in the Health Department, 13,000 in the Power Department, 8,000 in the ULB Department, 8,000 in the PHE Department, 5,000 in the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and 5,000 in the universities.

While 5,000 contractual staff working with the Education Department are registered under the HKRNL, over 14,000 guest teachers working on the contractual basis are also working in the Education Department. Besides these, at least 2,000 employees working on contractual basis in various departments are either registered under the HKRNL or working directly under the departments.

Haryana has about 2.7 lakh regular staff working against total sanctioned posts of about 4.5 lakh. In fact, the regular staff have been declining over the years even as the population has registered a substantial increase. In 1980, the Haryana Government had about 4 lakh employees as against a population of 1.25 crore, which has come down to 2.7 lakh for a population of around 2.9 crore, alleged Subhash Lamba, president, All India State Government Employees Federation.

However, a senior government functionary claimed the recruitment process to fill thousands of government posts, which was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, was being expedited. In the next about three months, various government departments would recruit thousands of employees mitigating the shortage of employees in these departments, he added.

