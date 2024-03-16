Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Rohtak, March 16
More than 100 workers at a factory in Dharuhera industrial area of Rewari district in Haryana were injured due to a reported boiler blast on Saturday evening.
Dozens of workers sustained burn injuries in the blast and at least 30 of them were rushed to local hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Rohtak PGIMS Director, Dr S.S.Lohchab, said the doctors at the Trauma Centre had been alerted and necessary arrangements were being made in view of the situation.
As per local sources, the blast took place at Life-Long factory around 7 p.m., following which several fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the factory.
Police and administrative officials also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
