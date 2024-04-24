Ambala: Over 120 trains affected on seventh day

Ambala, April 23
Railway passengers continue to face the brunt of the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Ambala-Sahnewal section of the Ambala Division for the seventh consecutive day today.
Over 120 trains were affected, with a number of trains getting cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated, causing inconvenience to the passengers.
Over 1,020 trains, including the goods trains, have been affected since the agitation started.
Ambala Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “Over 120 trains were affected today. We have been making efforts to restore the cancelled trains by operating them through the diverted routes. The division has got a couple of Janshtabadi trains restored.”
