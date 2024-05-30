Over 20 booked for creating ruckus on road

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 29

The police have booked more than 20 persons, including women, for creating ruckus by blocking a road near the Kanhai red light on Tuesday.

According to the police, some people from Indira colony blocked the road over the water and electricity crisis. It is alleged that they did not remove the road blockade despite requests by the police.

They are also accused of creating fear among commuters.

According to the complaint filed by Head Constable Sandeep, the protesters, including Balwan, Vicky, Pradhani, Sushila, Kalu and Deepak, had blocked the road. He said they created fear among commuters by stoping their vehicles.

An FIR under Sections 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 53 police station on Tuesday.

