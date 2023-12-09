Over 20 councillors, sarpanches join Congress

Chandigarh, December 8
Around 50 leaders, including over 20 councillors, sarpanches and numberdars joined the Congress here today at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s residence.
Welcoming them, he said Congress was getting stronger and people, leaders, and workers were disillusioned with other parties.
PCC president Udai Bhan said the impact of public support being received by the Congress can be seen in the politics of the state.
