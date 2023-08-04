Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister Vij

PTI

Chandigarh, August 4

A total of 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the recent communal clashes in Haryana, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

Vij also said 102 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes so far, half of which are in Nuh alone and the rest in other districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.

VIDEO | "People should maintain peace and refrain from posting or forwarding inciting posts on social media. The police is taking action against all those involved," says Haryana minister @anilvijminister on violence in #Nuh. pic.twitter.com/2TH7zFjRMU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2023

"I want to assure that anyone involved won't be spared," he told reporters in Ambala, adding investigations are going on.

Vij further said that those who have been detained are being questioned as per the law and further action is being taken accordingly.

Referring to the Friday namaz, the minister said he has spoken to the deputy commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram, and instructions have been given issued for adequate security arrangements.

Apart from this, he said he has discussed with the chief secretary about adequate security arrangements for the rest of Haryana wherever Friday namaz is held.

Vij said though all arrangements of security are in place, some clerics have given a call to offer namaz at home.

On a cybercrime police station being targeted in Nuh, Vij said, "We have taken the incident very seriously." Investigations are underway to find out who attacked the police station and what records they wanted to destroy.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

In response to a question, Vij said a committee has been formed for monitoring and scanning of social media. He appealed to people to maintain peace and not to share provocative posts on social media.

Regarding the transfer of Bhiwani SP to Nuh, he said that he has been in Nuh for the last one to two years and the Nuh SP was on leave, when this incident happened. He said that he has been appointed as the permanent SP of Nuh for proper arrangements.

#Anil Vij #Nuh #Social Media