Over 3.5L CET candidates stare at bleak future, says Cong MP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 19

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said it was necessary to defeat the BJP-JJP government in the coming Assembly polls so that the arbitrary conditions of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) could be removed.

Leading a protest march organised by the Youth Congress against the CET in Hisar today, the MP claimed that people of Haryana had made up their mind to remove the alliance government.

“The days of this government are numbered and once it changes in the state, CET candidates will get a chance for recruitment. Apart from this, the two lakh vacant government posts will also be filled,” he said.

Addressing the youth after the march from Congress Bhawan to the District Secretariat, Deepender questioned that out of over 3.5 lakh candidates who had qualified the CET, if only four times examinees were called for advertised posts, where would the rest go?

“As many as 3,59,000 CET-qualified candidates stare at a bleak future due to the arbitrary condition of calling only four times examinees for a post as opposed to 15 times in other states, including Congress-ruled Rajasthan,” he said.

He alleged that the unemployment rate in the state had reached an alarming point. He assured the youth that once the Congress came to power in Haryana, he would give a chance to every candidate who had qualified the examination.

11 lakh government posts vacant Permanent government jobs are being converted into temporary ones through Skill Corporation. All the posts are lying vacant, including the 11 lakh government posts at the Central level and two lakh at the state level. — Deepender Hooda, MP

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Hisar