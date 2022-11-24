 Over 3 lakh to appear in teachers’ eligibility test : The Tribune India

Over 3 lakh to appear in teachers’ eligibility test

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

A total of 3,05,717 candidates will appear in Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to be conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana, on December 3 and 4. A total of 504 examination centres have been set up for the test.

An official spokesperson said on December 3 (Saturday), the Level-3 (PGT) examination would be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in which 95,493 candidates will appear in 327 examination centres.

On December 4 (Sunday), 1,49,430 candidates would appear in the Level-2 (TGT) examination to be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm in 504 examination centres, while 60,794 candidates will appear in the Level-1 (PRT) examination to be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in 215 examination centres.

He said the inspection arrangements of examination centres have been chalked out. Around 172 flying squads have been appointed to strictly check cheating and other irregularities. Apart from this, full-time observers have also been appointed at each examination centre across the state, including an officer of the district administration and an officer/official of the education board as representatives. The admit cards (admit cards) of the eligible candidates for this examination will be issued on the board website www.bseh.org.in from November 26.

He said from December 2 to 4, a control room each will be set up in the office of all District Education Officers. The District Education Officer will appoint one officer of his office, two employees and one Class IV official in the control room.

