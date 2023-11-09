Over 30K farmers still to adopt stubble management methods in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, November 8

With 234 cases of stubble burning, Kaithal district is at the third spot after Fatehabad and Jind across the state and the authorities are patting their backs for reducing the number of farm fires compared to last year. Last year, it had witnessed 613 incidences during the corresponding period, but the data indicates the number could be higher this year as over 30,000 have still not taken to stubble management methods.

In the current season, the number of crop residue burning is just 0.47 per cent of the total 49,215 registered farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for selling paddy on around 4 lakh acres.

Of them, so far, only 18,329 have applied for the incentives for not burning stubble on 1,84,643 acres. Sources claimed that around 95 per cent of harvesting had been completed in the district, but a large number of farmers had still not come forward to apply for the incentive. As per the official, the last date for applying for the benefits of Rs 1,000 per acre is November 30.Farmer leaders also said the farm fires could be higher. “Farmers have limited options to prepare their fields for the next crop. They have a very short period between paddy harvesting and wheat cultivation. We also encourage the farmers to register for the incentive scheme, but the process is lengthy and unreliable. The farmers are yet to get the benefits of the last season,” said Vikram Kasana, state youth president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni).

The Kaithal Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Dr Mahavir Singh, said the farmers were applying for the incentive as the last date was November 30. “We are spreading awareness about the scheme and the farmers are coming forward. Last year, we distributed Rs 16 crore incentive to them for not burning stubble,” he said.

Village-level team verifies claims

After farmers apply for the incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for not burning stubble, a village-level team comprising officials of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, revenue, and panchayati raj departments, verify the claims of the farmers. After the verification, funds are transferred into the accounts of the farmers.

Haryana records 44 fresh cases

Haryana has recorded 44 fresh cases of stubble burning in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,649 cases till November 8 in the current season.

Kaithal generates around 9 LMT paddy straw

Registered farmers on MFMB portal: 49,215

Area under paddy: Nearly 4 lakh acres

Farmers applied for incentive: 18,329

Area for which farmers applied for incentive: 184,643 acres

Expected paddy straw generated in Kaithal: Around 9 LMT

Basmati straw: 2.5 LMT; Parmal straw: 6.5 LMT

