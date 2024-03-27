Over 31K first-time voters in Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 26

Over 31,800 voters in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency will be exercising their franchise for the first time.

As per the data procured, there are 17.77 lakh voters in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, of which, 31,845 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 45,985 voters are above the age of 80-100 years, while 1,180 voters are above the age of 100 years. Of total, 16,301 voters are in the category of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The Kaithal constituency has the maximum new voters (4,650) followed by Kalayat (4,391), Guhla (4,191), Pundri (3,712), Ladwa (3,354), Thanesar (3,281), Radaur (3,175), Pehowa (2,715) and Shahabad (2,376).

The Election Tehsildar, Sarla, said, “There are 31,845 new voters but more voters can get their names included in the voters’ list till April 25. The Kaithal district has registered 16,944 young voters while Kurukshetra district has 11,726 young voters. The Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar has recorded 3,175 new voters.”

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “All preparations for conducting the elections in Kurukshetra district in a fair and transparent manner are underway. Polling booths will have all required facilities including ramps, and wheelchairs for the elderly and PwD voters. Various activities will be organised to motivate people for casting their vote. In case any voter has his name in the voters’ list but is not able to produce an electors photo identity card (EPIC), then there are 11 types of photo identity documents that can be used by the voters.”

The official said the voters could use documents, including passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, Pension document, MNREGA job car, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour and service ID card issued by the Centre, state government or public limited company or PSUs.

