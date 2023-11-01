Over 34 lakh properties integrated into new ID

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta has said Haryana was the first state in the country to implement property ID. Gupta was addressing journalists here today.

He said over 34 lakh properties falling within ‘lal dora’ were integrated and included in the new property ID. This enables automatic data entry into the property ID from property registries. He said out of 2,274 unauthorised colonies, 494 had already been regularised and work was in progress for others. Nearly 850 colonies would be regularised by January 31 next year, he said.

Gupta also highlighted the ‘Svamitva Yojana’, which granted ownership rights to shopkeepers who completed 20 years in their establishments by December 31, 2020.