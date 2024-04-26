Mahendragarh: Over 35 leaders from Opposition parties join BJP

Rohtak, April 25
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has claimed that there was enthusiasm among people of the state for installing Narendra Modi as PM for a third term.
Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally at Mahendragarh today, he maintained that people’s standard of living had improved during the tenure of the BJP government. As many as 36 leaders left the Congress, INLD and JJP to join the BJP during today’s event.
“The Congress remained in power at the Centre for a long time, but it could not ensure the welfare of the poor. PM Modi focuses on the country’s progress as well as uplift of the poor,” he stated, adding that the Congress PM used to say that the minorities had a right over the wealth of the nation, while Modi said that serving 140 crore citizens of the country was the Prime Minister’s right.
Rally organiser and former minister Rambilas Sharma said the PM had ensured systematic development of the country and the BJP and its allies would win over 400 seats.
Minister of State for Irrigation Abhe Singh Yadav said the victory of all 10 BJP nominees from Haryana had to be ensured to keep the wheels of progress rolling.
