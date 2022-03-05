Over 38K vacancies of teachers in government schools

Chandigarh, March 4
As many as 38,476 vacancies of teachers exist in government schools of Haryana against a requirement of 1,22,798. This was stated by the Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar during the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.
While stating that Haryana had 24,951 schools, of which 14,491 were government ones, the minister, in his reply, said that against 1,20,966 sanctioned posts, 72,188 regular teachers were working. As many as 12,134 guest teachers were also employed, taking the teacher availability to 84,322.
The reply added that 15,265 vacancies existed at the PGT level, 18,236 at the TCT level, 1,046 posts of head teacher were vacant, while the department was short of 3,929 JBT/PRT. —
