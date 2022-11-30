Over 4.5L postal challans served to traffic violators

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 29

The Gurugram police have served postal challans on over 4.5 lakh traffic violators till November 15, especially using the CCTV cameras installed in the city, which is four times higher compared to the last year.

The police said they could track 12 offences of traffic violations using the CCTV cameras. The traffic police issued 3,52,834 postal challans this year till August and around 1 lakh additional postal challans were issued between September and November this year, they added. Last year, 1,28,861 postal challans were issued to the violators.

As many as 3,09,943 challans were issued for violation of zebra crossing norms, 21,835 were for driving without helmet, 1,893 for wrong-side driving, 750 for wrong-side parking, 1,304 for driving without seat belt and 7,350 for red light violation. According to the police, a total 1,200 CCTV cameras, of which 20 percent can track traffic violation, have been installed on the city’s road.

Sources in the department said traffic police personnel had been directed to focus on postal challans. Traffic cops had also been asked to capture the photograph of vehicles, which don’t follow the traffic norms, and send it to the postal challan branch.

Gurugram DCP (traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said more such CCTV cameras, which could issue e-challans, would be installed in the city.

“We have been regularly carrying out drives against traffic violations. We have urged people to follow traffic rules for their own and other commuters’ safety,” the DCP added.