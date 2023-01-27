Over 40 cows die after consuming ‘poisonous fodder’ in Karnal cow shelter; probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 27

At least 40 cows died after allegedly consuming poisonous fodder in a gaushala (cow shelter) in Phoosgarh, in the outskirts of the city. Gaushala authorities said its staff noticed the cattle falling sick with foam in their mouths during the night.

After the incident was reported, a police team reached the gaushala and started investigation.

Meanwhile, locals and cow vigilantes also reached the gaushala and sought a detailed probe into the matter.

A team of animal husbandry department is, meanwhile, conducting the post mortem examination of the dead cows to find out the reason behind the deaths.

Importantly, the gaushala was constructed by the Karnal Municipal Corporation and is being run by a religious organisation.

According to the sources, the fodder was procured from Uttar Pradesh. Gaushala staff said soon after eating the fodder, cows started frothing from the mouth and died within a few minutes.

The police said though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, initial reports point out that the cattle died after eating fodder.

It is suspected that the fodder was contaminated, resulting in the deaths, the police added.

Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajay Tomar has ordered an investigation. He said a detailed inquiry will be conducted and if any foul play is found, strict action will be taken.

