Over 400 sports certificates in Haryana under Vigilance Bureau lens

After putting out the district-wise sports gradation list online last week, the Sports Department has zeroed in on over 400 “suspect cases” based on the feedback received from the sportspersons.

There are 241 ‘suspects’ in karate, 64 in throwball and 30 in circle kabaddi

The VB likely to summon sports associations of various games within this week

This information has been handed over to the Vigilance Department, which is likely to begin investigation by summoning the sports associations concerned.

According to information available, four districts have the most number of “suspected” gradation certificates.

While Jind has a maximum of 46 “suspects”, Rohtak has 39 such cases, while Bhiwani and Sirsa have 32 and 30 cases, respectively.

All other districts have less than 30 cases, while there are no “doubtful” cases from Gurugram. Sources said a maximum of these “doubtful” certificates were limited to the three games of karate, throwball and circle kabaddi.

While there are 241 “suspects” when it comes to karate, there are 64 such cases in throwball and 30 in circle kabaddi. Of the 27 games in which “doubtful” certificates have been issued, less than 10 “suspect” certificates have been issued for 21 games.

Sources said the Sports Department, in an effort to ensure transparency, had put all gradation certificates for Group D posts issued last week, online.

Soon after these certificates, 1,422 in all, were put out in public domain, complaints of fake certificates issued by associations started to flow in. Based on these certificates, the Sports Department had prepared the gradation list.

The Sports Department is learnt to have compiled this information received as feedback and handed it over to the Vigilance Bureau for investigation. Sources said the Bureau was likely to summon the sports associations of various games within this week.