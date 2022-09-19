Haryana: Over 46% seats of assitant prof to be filled for English alone

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 18

Over 46 per cent of the 1,535 proposed posts of assistant professor in government colleges will be filled in English subject alone. As a result, the number of posts in five other subjects has been reduced to less than 10 per cent.

Some subjects over-emphasised A total of 37 subjects are taught at the college level, but the requisition has been sent for only 16 subjects. It can be clearly seen in the DHE’s proposal that many subjects have not been included in the requisition list and some have been over-emphasised. — Dr Amit Chaudhary, College teachers’ Assn

As per the requisition chart for the recruitment of college teachers prepared by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), the appointment in 16 subjects has to be made. Of the proposed 1,535 posts, 714 will be filled for English alone.

The DHE has sent a proposal to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for the initiation of the process for recruitment.

Besides English, recruitment will be made on 145 posts of political science and botany each, 125 for zoology, 120 for psychology, 119 for physical education, 40 for Sanskrit, 38 for Punjabi, 35 for defence studies, 21 for mass communication, 11 for bio-technology, eight for tourism, six for philosophy, five for sociology, two for microbiology and one for anthropology, the sources said.

The sources said among the proposed posts, 768 had been reserved for the candidates of the general category, 306 for SCs, 211 for Backward Classes (A), 96 for Backward Classes (B) and 154 for Economically Weaker Sections.

The Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) has expressed resentment on the non-inclusion of the vacant posts of other than 16 subjects in the DHE’s proposal for the recruitment for assistant professors.

“A total of 37 subjects are taught at the college level, but the requisition has been sent for only 16 subjects, which is unjustified. While on one hand, the government lays emphasis on the rationalisation of posts, on the other, it plans vacancies without any rational appeal. It can be clearly seen in the DHE’s proposal that many subjects have not been included in the requisition list and some have been over-emphasised,” said Dr Amit Chaudhary, HGCTA.

He said the government recently decided to put on hold the much-awaited online transfer policy to conduct a survey to make it more beneficial, but when it came to recruitment, it didn’t bother to get the actual requirement from the stakeholders at the college level, he added.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Haryana, Higher Education Department, confirmed that they had written to the HPSC for the recruitment of assistant professors on 1,535 posts.