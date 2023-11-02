Over 50 govt colleges told to provide premises for teachers’ eligibility test

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 1

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has asked principals of over 50 government colleges in various districts to allow the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to conduct the Haryana Teachers’ Eligibility Test (HTET) in their institutions on December 2 and 3.

The DHE issued the directives yesterday on the request of the board. The colleges are located in Rohtak, Hisar, Jind, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Mahendragarh, Karnal, Sirsa, Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Rewari, Palwal and Sonepat.

The board had written to the DHE that the test had to be conducted in compliance with the directives of the Department of Education and requested the DHE to seek the consent of colleges for using their premises, said sources.

In 2022, over 3 lakh candidates had applied for three levels — Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT). Passing the test is mandatory for the appointment of teachers at government schools.

Dr Ved Prakash Yadav, Chairman, BSEH, told the “Tribune” that though a majority of centres were being set up in schools of every district, but some colleges with good infrastructure had also been selected. “To prevent malpractices, we have sought extra information about the academic record of candidates while applying online so that they could not submit more than one form for the same level. Earlier, we had to spend a lot of time to eliminate multiple forms for one level to ensure that no other person could sit in the test in place of a candidate,” he added.

The candidates would have the option to select centres in preferred districts. November 10 is the last date to apply.

#Rohtak