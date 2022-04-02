Over 500 anganwaris upgraded to playschools in Karnal, Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 1

With an objective to bring about an overall development of children aged between three and six years and also make them school ready through non-formal education, 291 anganwari centres of Karnal district and 240 of Kaithal district have been upgraded to playschools today by the Women and Child Development Department. The authorities claim the facilities in these playschools will be provided on a par with the private playschools.

Parents should enrol their kids As many as 4,000 anganwari centres will be upgraded to playschools across the state. This scheme will help in the overall development of children. I appeal to parents to enrol their children here. Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of state for women & Child Development Admissions begin The enrolment of children and pre-school education have started at all playschools and anganwari centres from Friday. Raj Bala, district programme officer, Women & Child Development Department

Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, inaugurated a playschool from Government Primary School in Shakti Nagar in Kaithal city and said 4,000 anganwari centres would be upgraded to playschool s across the state. She said this scheme would help in the overall development of children. She appealed the parents to enrol their children in these playschools.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, there are 1,479 anganwari centres in Karnal district. Of them, 291 have been selected for being upgraded to playschools. Out of these selected centres, 179 are running either in the buildings of the department or in the rooms of the government schools, while the remaining 112 are running from temporary buildings. The Education Department will provide permanent rooms in government schools. On the first day, 88 playschools started working, said Raj Bala, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development Department.

“The enrolment of children and pre-school education have started at all playschools and anganwari centres from today,” she added. The upgrading of anganwari centres to play schools was announced by the Chief Minister. To implement the announcement, the anganwari workers and supervisers have been given pre-school training, she said. She said materials for different activities at play schools are being supplied.