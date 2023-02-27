Over 60 crushers under scanner

Gurugram, February 26
More than 60 stone crushers at Naurangpur village have come on the radar of the local administration, with complaints of use of illegally mined stones pouring in.
DC Nishant Yadav has ordered the inspection of all permits and stock of the crushers by a team led by the SDM. Yadav, who headed a meeting of the Mining Department, said, “Checking is on. Defaulters will be fined.”
