Over 700 liquor, drug peddling cases registered in Faridabad in 4 months

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 11

The police have registered 763 cases in connection with the peddling and supply of illicit liquor and narcotic substances in the first four months of this year in the district. It is learnt that the drive to contain the menace has been stepped up in view of the ongoing election process.

Of these cases, 628 — a daily average of over five such cases — were regarding illicit liquor. Besides, the police arrested 632 persons who were allegedly involved in such activities and recovered 22,324 liquor bottles, reported to be worth over Rs 25 lakh, during in this period, according to sources in the department.

Similarly, the police registered 135 cases and nabbed 146 persons under the NDPS Act for peddling of banned drugs between January 1 and April 30 this year. The police also seized around 186 kg of narcotic substances in this duration, said police officials.

Meanwhile social activist Paras Bhardwaj has questioned strategy and methods of the law enforcement agencies in tackling the problem.

“Liquor mafia has been active in every nook and corner of the region, yet the police ask complainants to provide evidence instead of raiding the suspected spots,” alleged Bhardwaj.

He said a person was recently harassed and beaten up when he lodged a complaint regarding illegal sale of liquor at Shiv Enclave in the Neharpar area here.

City resident Varun Sheokand has claimed that drug substances were easily available in the area and the supply and availability of illicit liquor also needed to be curbed. He said less than 10 per cent of such incidents were reported and the supply of such items had increased in view of the elections.

The police had demolished around 30 houses, residential and commercial dwellings of drug peddlers in the past two years under a drive announced by the state government.

“The drive has been stepped up with the deputation of several teams of the police and Excise Department to curb the supply of liquor and other illegal items during the election,” said a senior district official. He said liquor and Rs 13.50 crore were recovered in the past three weeks.

