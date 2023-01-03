Over 800-kg poppy seeds seized in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, January 2

The Fatehabad police seized 814-kg poppy seeds (doda post) from near Amani village in Tohana subdivision of the district last night.

During night patrolling, a police team reportedly noticed a Tata Ace vehicle coming from Amani village side. On seeing the police, the driver of the vehicle panicked and abandoned it. He managed to escape taking advantage of fog and darkness. During the search, the police found 40 plastic bags containing 814 kg doda post.

Superintendent of Police Astha Modi said the police had registered a case under the NDPS Act against the unidentified accused at the Sadar Tohana police station and started a hunt for him.