Over 80K challans issued to traffic violators in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 7

The challan data of the traffic police reveals that motorists in Gurugram do not seem to care about traffic rules. Over 80,000 challans were issued by the traffic police in August, including 3,904 for wrong side driving. The traffic police have issued about 30,000 more challans in August as compared to July.

It seems the motorists in Gurugram deliberately violate traffic regulation and to curb this menace, the traffic police had conducted a special drive in August. As per the data provided by the traffic police, it issued 3,904 challans for wrong side driving, 5,008 challans for high security number plates, 871 for dangerous driving, 1,665 for more than seating capacity, 409 for no entry, 74 for using black film, 18 challans for using beacon on vehicles, 1,312 for without number plates, 34 for using pressure horn, 76 for commercial use of tractors and 158 for lane change while 70,047 challans were issued for other offences of traffic rules. Even after paying a huge sum of fine, people in Gurugram are hesitant to follow the rules. The traffic police collected revenue of over Rs 94 lakh in July from over 52,164 challans and in August, over Rs 1.85 crore from over 83,462 challans.

“In August, more than 10 campaigns were conducted and these will continue. Strict action will be taken against those, who violate traffic rules. This will also help in reducing in road accidents. To spread awareness among the public, we have also started outreach, awareness campaign and student police cadet programme”, said Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic.

Offence Challan

Wrong side driving 3,904

Dangerous driving 871

No Entry 409

Black film 74

Lane change 158

#gurugram