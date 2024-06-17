Over 85 sites identified as dumpyards in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 16

With the sanitation exigency announced in Gurugram, the local administration has switched to round-the-clock cleaning. As part of the ongoing drive, the district administration, along with the Municipal Corporation, has identified over 85 sites, which are laden with waste across the city.

The waste comprising daily household waste and construction and demolition (C&D) waste has been illegally dumped in these areas in the absence of regulated collection and disposal mechanism.

Around 50 teams have been put in place to clean these areas and more than 100 tractor-trailers have been deployed to collect the garbage while separate teams have been pressed into service to collect and transport construction and horticulture waste.

“After the declaration of exigency, cleaning is on 24X7. We have been targeting key vulnerable areas, which have been turned into dumpyards. On Sunday, the teams collected 700 tonnes of construction waste and 80 tractor-trailers of horticultural waste and removed these from the city roads,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

“The results are showing. The dedicated teams are providing solution to the sanitation crisis. We have terminated the contract with concessionaire ECO Green and have got a new collection and disposal contractor. All vehicles ferrying garbage are being connected to the GPS system. We are also doubling the pace of treatment of waste at the Bandhwari plant. The city is in for a major sanitation overhaul,” added MCG Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger.

Last week, the MCG had set up a dedicated 24x7 control room at its office in Sector 42 to ensure there was cleanliness in the city’s municipal areas. Officials said the initiative was part of the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP) that aimed at monitoring ground activities and addressing any potential lapses in the city’s waste management system.

One can contact the control room on helpline number 9821395367. For specific issues, citizens can send complaints via WhatsApp to 7290088127 for the C&D waste, 7290097521 for general waste, and 7290076135 for horticultural waste.

The MCG has also issued a work order to new contractor Bimalraj Outsourcing, to take up door-to-door waste collection. The new firm has been given the contract for a year starting June 18, which can be extended by a year, the officials said.

