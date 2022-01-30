Over 87% parents want schools to open full time, reveals survey

Ambala, January 29
Over 87 per cent of the parents, who participated in an online survey conducted by a private schools’ association, have expressed that the educational institutions should be fully functional.
Students suffer academic loss
Kids have already suffered academic loss. Through online studies, they are only getting theoretical knowledge but practical understanding is important too. The govt should reopen schools soon with the Covid norms in place. Ajay Kumar Gupta, Chief, parents’ welfare Association
Private body to meet EDU Minister soon
The govt has decided to resume classes X to XII from Feb 1, while the rest of the school will be reopened later… We’ll soon meet the Education Minister to show him the survey report and urge him to resume full-time classes. Kulbhushan Sharma, Chief, Federation of private schools’ welfare Association
More than 13,500 parents had participated in an online survey conducted by the Federation of Private Schools’ Welfare Association in the state. The private schools have already expressed their displeasure over the partial reopening of schools, while the parents have been demanding the reopening of schools, however, ensuring the Covid guidelines.
Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the Federation of Private Schools’ Welfare Association, said “A three-day online survey was conducted, in which 13,512 parents participated. While 87.5 per cent of the parents were of the view that the schools from playway to Class XII should be reopened completely, only 12.5 per cent of them were not in the favour of the move. Besides, the association also asked their view on whether the new generation is heading towards illiteracy due to the closure of schools or not. To which, 68.7 per cent of parents agreed while 31.3 per cent disagreed. They were also asked they were satisfied with the government’s decision of keeping the schools and other educational institutes closed while other establishments were functional, on which 84 per cent of parents were not satisfied.”
“Students have already suffered a lot due to the lockdown and online study can’t replace physical learning. When other activities are going on and people are moving freely then there is no point in keeping the children away from schools. Parents whose children are in junior classes are concerned about the education of their wards,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Gupta, president of the Parents’ Welfare Association, said the children had already suffered academic loss. “Through online studies, they are only getting theoretical knowledge but practical understanding is important too. The government should reopen the schools at the earliest, but the Covid guidelines must be followed too.”
