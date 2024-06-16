Over 90 agendas discussed at CDLU meet

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 15

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, held its 39th academic council meeting on Friday under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik. Over 90 agendas, concerning student welfare were approved during the session.

The key decisions included the approval of departmental programmes and research topics for PhD scholars across various departments, a revised performance evaluation framework for PhD assessments and extensions for scholars to facilitate their research continuity. In a move benefiting undergraduate students, the council decided to provide training in accordance with UGC guidelines. Furthermore, a research promotion policy aimed at fostering research activities was approved. Under this policy, CDLU will also annually present ‘Best Researcher Award’ to lecturers in various disciplines. Additionally, incentives for publication promotion were introduced. The council also greenlit prospects for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2024-25 academic session. Moreover, a collaborative agreement was passed between CDLU and Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, concerning examination evaluation centres.

