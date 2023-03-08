Over 950 out-of-school kids identified in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 7

Over 950 out-of-school children in the age group of 7-14 years have been identified in the survey conducted by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad of the Education Department in the district.

As per the data gathered, as many as 976 children were identified in the survey conducted in January this year. Of these, 380 are boys and 596 girls.

A department official said majority of the children (842 children) were in the age group of 7 to 10, while remaining 134 in the age group of 11 to 14

A marginal increase in the number of such children is being observed if compared to the children identified last year. A total of 915 such children were identified in a survey conducted last year, of which 735 were enrolled in the bridge course to bring them into the mainstream, and now in the next academic session, they will be enrolled in age-appropriate classes at different government schools.

Ambala district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Renu Aggarwal, said: “A survey was conducted to identify out-of-school children and a list of such children has been prepared. Majority of the children belong to economically weaker sections, migrant labourers and were found at brick-kilns and slum areas. The identified students will be provided training at the special training centres.”

District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said: “The identified children include school dropouts and those who quit studies due to different reasons. The identified children will be enrolled in around 40 special training centres on the premises of different government primary schools in the district, where the education volunteers will impart special training to them for nine months.”