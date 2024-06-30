Over one-third posts of teachers lying vacant in Faridabad govt schools

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 29

The Education Department is struggling with the shortage of teachers in a majority of the government schools in the district.

The office of the District Education Department in Faridabad.

As many as 31.66 per cent of the posts in 380 schools in the district are lying vacant. These include 37.10 per cent of the posts of the Postgraduate Trained Teachers (PGTs) in senior secondary schools and 29.67 per cent of the teachers in the primary, middle and high schools in the district. At present, the district has nearly 99 senior secondary schools and 281 primary, middle and high schools. There has been shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff for the past several years due to poor recruitment and promotion policy, said sources in the Education Department. With 672 posts out of the total sanctioned posts of 1,811 PG teachers (PGTs) yet to be filled, problems related to teaching and covering of the syllabus of Classes XI and XII are rampant, it is claimed.

Measures being taken Ashok Kumar, District Education Officer, said the matter had already been brought to the notice of the department authorities and measures were being taken to address the problem. Dependence on tuitions There are several schools in the district where the posts of science, maths and English teachers are lying vacant and the students have to depend on private tuitions or coaching to complete their syllabusRs — A teacher Adverse impact on results The staff shortage for the past many years has had an adverse impact on the school results and enrolment in various classes. — Chatar Singh, district president of the Haryana Primary Teachers’ Association

The sources said only 1,024 teachers were working against the regular posts and 103 teachers are employed as the guest teaching faculty in the department here. Another 12 PG teachers had been employed through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN). The total strength of teachers deployed in 99 schools came to around 1,127.

A similar situation prevails for the primary, middle and high schools where the strength of the working teachers has been 3,482 against the sanctioned number of 4,951 posts in the district, said the sources. “There are several schools in the district where the posts of science, maths and English teachers are lying vacant and the students have to depend on private tuitions or coaching to complete their syllabus,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity. “The total strength of the students enrolled in the government schools in the district is reported to be around 2.5 lakh. The staff shortage for the past many years has had anadverse impact on the school results and enrolment in various classes,” says Chatar Singh, district president of the Haryana Primary Teachers’ Association. Ashok Kumar, District Education Officer, said the matter had already been brought to the notice of the department authorities and measures were being taken to address the problem.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad