Overbridge work at Rasulpur crossing resumes after a year

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 24

The work on the railway overbridge (ROB) at Rasulpur railway crossing in Palwal district has been resumed after a gap of a year.

The residents launched a stir that lasted for more than two weeks against the delay in the project.

An official of the Haryana State Roads and Bridge Development Corporation (HSRBDC) confirmed that the work had resumed. Besides, the state government had also approved the imposition of a penalty of Rs 40 lakh on the contractor allotted the tender, he added.

The Railways have also begun the work of laying bridge girders.

“The authorities have also issued a warning of contract termination if there is more delay on the part of the contractor,” said Rahul Singh, Executive Engineer, HSRBDC, who added that the project was expected to be completed in the next few months.

The foundation of the two ROBs at Rasulpur and Bamni Khera villages in the district was laid in June and September in 2018, respectively, to improve accessibility and connectivity between various parts of the district.

While the work was taken up by the HSRBDC, it is reported that the projects were to be completed in two years, but the deadline has been jumped by over 18 months.

It is reported that the construction work got hampered due to various factors, including shifting of power lines and delay in resolving technical issues with the Railways, which was to lay the bridge structure over the track.

The matter was also taken up in the monthly meeting of the district grievance committee on Monday, in which it was announced that a committee would keep an eye on the pace of the project so that no further delay takes place.