Overflowing sewage a major problem
Overflowing sewage in Adarsh Colony has become a major problem for residents. A water harvesting system worth Rs 40 lakh was installed in the colony to ease the problem, but to no avail. The overflowing of sewage has resulted it in a foul stench in the neighbouring localities as well. Pawan Lakra, Panipat
Classes being conducted in makeshift rooms
Students of the History Department of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, are forced to take classes in makeshift rooms in such unbearable hot conditions. Students had raised the demand to take their classes in proper classrooms, but are still waiting for space from the university authorities. Besides, they are also facing a shortage of potable water on the campus. The university has been functioning from a makeshift building as its own building is yet to be constructed at the designated site. Ashu Paliwal, Bhiwani
Poor sanitation a cause of concern
The sanitation of Sector 31 lies in a neglected state. Much to dismay, there is garbage dumped on the road and the civic body authorities have not bothered to lift it. Despite garbage on roads, the mess created by food joints, vendors and stalls is also not cleared a lot of times. We have shared photos with the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, but to no avail. Radha Rathee, Gurugram
Panchkula reels under power, water cuts
Water supply crisis has erupted due to lack of coordination between the Power and Water Departments as the timing of power cuts clash with that of water supply. Fed up with the long wait, residents are forced to purchase water tankers. Long power cuts had already harried residents a lot. It is unjustified that we have to face water cuts as well. Co-ordination between the departments can save the situation from becoming worse. Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula
