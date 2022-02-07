Overflowing sewer an eyesore for locals

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, February 6

Overflowing sewer and the poor condition of Devpuri Road in ward number 10 of the city has left the residents irked.

MLA Pramod Vij and councillor Ravinder Bhatia meet the residents of ward number 10 in Panipat on Sunday. Tribune photos

Devpuri Road is a commercial road where around 150 industries are operating. Besides, there are many shops that have been lying shut for a long time due to the pitiable condition of the road.

Locals say they are forced to face problems due to choked sewers and drains on both sides of the road and poor sanitation for the past three-four years. They have raised the issues before the local councillors and officials several times but all in vain.

Narender Sethi, a businessman, said Devpuri Road was important for the locals here as this was the main route to the cremation ground.

“However, it’s in a pathetic condition for the past three-four years. The drains are overflowing and the sewers here are choked due to which dirty water comes onto the road,” he added.

“Sweepers never come here. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. Earlier, the sanitation workers made it a garbage dumping spot but the practice stopped after the locals opposed it,” Sethi added.

He further said it was the main entry road to the HSVP sectors and industrial area but due to its bad condition, the total load had been diverted through the Housing Board colony.

Another resident Ved Sethi said: “Earlier, commuters used this road to go to the cremation ground but now they are forced to change their way due to the overflowing sewer.”

We had raised the issue before councillor Ravinder Bhatia several times and at times, sweepers come here to clean the drain temporarily, he added.

Ravinder Bhatia, councillor, ward number 10, said we had raised the issue several times with the authorities concerned but due to their lethargic attitude, residents were facing problems. The sewer on Devpuri Road was choked for a long time due to improper maintenance, he added.

Besides, MLA Pramod Vij on Sunday visited the area and took a serious note of the pitiable condition of the road, he added.