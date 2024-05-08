Overloaded tractor-trailers laden with straw pose threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 7

Overloaded tractor-trailers laden with wheat straw and other dry fodder pose a threat to commuters.

Apart from highways, such overloaded vehicles can be spotted in urban areas. These vehicles not only block the view of drivers coming from the rear, but also lead to traffic jams.

Cops told to take necessary action: SP Directions have been issued to the traffic police personnel to take necessary action to prevent jams when these vehicles enter city areas. Police personnel have also been told to ensure reflectors are installed on the tractor-trailers. — Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP, Kurukshetra

Rajinder Kumar, a city resident, said, “These tractor-trailers carry load beyond the capacity, leaving no space for other vehicles to cross these on roads. It causes inconvenience to commuters. The authorities must take necessary steps in this regard.”

Pankaj Gupta, another resident, said, “Sometimes the straw loaded on overloaded tractor-trailers gets scattered on the road, which blocks the stretch for hours. These vehicles also get stuck on the road due to low-hanging power cables.”

Tejinder Sharma, who received an award for road safety in Kurukshetra, said, “Self-compliance of traffic rules is a must. Sometimes after seeing such vehicles, people start driving on the wrong side, which leads to jams on the other side of the stretch as well. People should learn to have patience. The district administration should revive its road safety initiative and strengthen it as it can play an important role in implementing the traffic rules.”

An official, who did not wish to be named, said, “A fall in the number of such vehicles is being observed over the past couple of years. Since these vehicles ply late at night, the authorities have taken a lenient view towards the issue. As trailers carry lightweight commodities, these are filled to the brim. The load wrapped in jute-related material hangs out of the vehicle, which creates a blind spot for other commuters.”

Rajiv Prashad, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, said, “We motivate the drivers not to load trailers in a manner that can cause inconvenience to other commuters. Reflectors are installed on trailers so that commuters can spot these vehicles easily at night. Efforts are being made to make commuting safer. Last month, challans to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore were issued for overloading in the district.”

Surinder Singh Bhoria, Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, said, “Plying of such tractor-trailers on local routes and narrow lanes causes inconvenience to commuters because they create a blind spot for drivers coming from the rear of these vehicles. Directions have been issued to the traffic police personnel to take necessary action when these vehicles enter the city areas to avoid jams. Police personnel have also been told to ensure reflectors are installed on the tractor-trailers.”

