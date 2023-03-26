 Overuse of fertilisers harming soil health in Karnal : The Tribune India

Overuse of fertilisers harming soil health in Karnal

Department collected 2,17,527 samples in current fiscal, of which 1,02,106 have been tested

Overuse of fertilisers harming soil health in Karnal

Farmers spray pesticide on wheat crop at Kutail village in Karnal.Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 25

Overuse of chemical fertilisers coupled with less enthusiasm for crop diversification among farmers has led to degrading of soil fertility. This has become a major challenge for the farming community in the district, particularly in wheat and rice growing fields.

A data of the Agriculture Department revealed that the soil in the district was deficient in nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium.

The department has collected 2,17,527 samples in the current fiscal, of which 1,02,106 have been tested. A test report revealed that in the majority of samples, organic carbon was low, while nitrogen and phosphorous were low across the district. More than 90 per cent samples had nitrogen deficiency, while over 70 per cent samples were deficient in phosphorous, said Dr, Surender Tamak, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO).

A majority of the samples were low in potash which indicated that the farmers were not applying potassic fertilisers, due to which the soil was getting degraded from high to medium category.

Whereas, secondary nutrients such as sulphur was showing deficiency in small pockets. The iron deficiency was spreading very fast as the farmers were not supplementing any fertiliser of iron. Micro elements such as boron, zinc and manganese were found deficient in the small pockets, he added.

“Use of chemical fertilisers is one of the major reasons behind the eroding of soil health. The farmers should avoid haphazard use of chemical fertilisers/pesticides. They should follow crop diversification, for which the government is also offering incentives,” said the ASCO.

The district has 10 soil testing labs, where farmers can get their soil tested. A soil health card is issued to the farmers under the Prime Minister’s flagship prorgamme, ‘Soil health card’ launched in February 2015 from Rajasthan, which aims at informing the farmers about the nutrient status of the soil along with the recommendations of fertiliser dosage for major crops to improve soil health and fertility, Dr Tamak said. Dr Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), said after the harvesting of the wheat crop, the farmers should cultivate dhaincha crop. The government was offering 80 per cent subsidy on the seed of dhaincha, which improved soil fertility.

The state government had also launched ‘Mera Pani, Meri Virasat’ scheme to promote crop diversification. The farmers should also adopt crop diversification as the state government gave an incentive of 7,000 per acre with the aim of reducing the area of paddy in the state and promoting maize, cotton, oilseed, pulses, onion, fodder crops, horticulture and vegetable crops, said the DDA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

5
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

6
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

7
Nation

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

8
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Petition filed in SC against automatic disqualification

Petition filed in SC against automatic disqualification

Despite India’s request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

STUDY VISA FRAUD

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium