Owner organised firing at car to obtain security, arms licence, say cops

Karnal, June 29

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) here claimed to have solved a firing incident in which shots were fired at the car of an education consultant on June 23. According to information, the car was parked outside his office when the incident took place.

The complainant had told the police that he had received a ransom call of Rs 1 crore after the incident.

On Friday, the police arrested four persons, including the education consultant, who is accused of planning the incident to get police security and arms licence. The STF said two persons are still at large.

On Saturday, the accused were produced in court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

Inspector Deepender Singh, incharge of the Karnal STF, said the education consultant, Amandeep, had hired shooters from Shamli to carry out the attack on him and had promised them a handsome amount for it.

He said the STF has arrested three other persons, identified as Ritik Kumar, alias Lala, Mohammad Najim and Vipul Kumar, from Manglora. The STF also recovered the vehicle and the pistol used in the incident. Besides, six live cartridges were recovered from them.

Inspector Deepender said, “On June 23, two miscreants fired five rounds at the car of Amandeep, which was parked outside his office on the rear of the bus stand. Later, Amandeep claimed that he had received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number and the caller introduced himself as the younger brother of Goldy Brar and a gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi.”

He said thereafter, a case under Sections 285, 387, 427, 120(B) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25(6), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station. The investigation into the incident was handed over to the STF.

