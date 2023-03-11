Oyo Rooms founder's father falls to death from 20th floor

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 10

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father, Ramesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise in Gurugram here today.

Ramesh Agarwal lived in the apartment with his wife. Ritesh Agarwal did not live in the same building.

Virender Vij, DCP East, said Ramesh Agarwal died after falling off the 20th floor in DLF The Crest, Sector 54, Gurugram. The postmortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family, Vij added.

Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

The incident occurred days after the family celebrated Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding and hosted a reception attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and notable startup founders and investors, including Soft Bank’s Masayoshi Son.