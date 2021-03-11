PA of Sohna MLA booked for threatening Lokpal

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 18

A Lokpal of the MGNREGA scheme filed a complaint to the police against a personal assistant (PA) of Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was threatening to kill him. An FIR has been registered at the Farrukhnagar police station, said the police.

Lokpal Dr Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Daula village,said in his complaint that he had commented on a WhatsApp group about Sohna MLA but later removed it at the behest of some people. He claims that after this, MLA’s PA Devendra, alias Devi Lal, made a WhatsApp call and he not only abused him but also threatened to kill him.

The Lokpal says in the complaint that on May 25, he had commented on the working style of Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh in a WhatsApp group named Indian Lion. The group admin and others asked him to remove the comment and he did so immediately.

The Lokpal said someone had written on the WhatsApp group that the MLAs were doing all-round development of the area by doing development work. On which the Lokpal wrote that the MLAs are developing themselves and controversy began on this.

“On May 27, the PA of MLA Sohna called me first on Whatsapp and later made normal calls. He threatened to kill me and also abused me twice. All three calls were recorded by me and so the complaints were filed to the CM and other officials”, Lokpal said.

“The call was made from Farukhnagar and an FIR has been registered against the PA of the MLA under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station. The probe is on and action will be taken as per the law”, said ASI Dalwinder, the investigating officer.