Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan had rented flat in Gurugram society

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 30

Accused Sudhir Sangwan, arrested in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death case, had rented a flat in Gurgaon Greens Society in Sector 102, here.

The BJP leader’s PA had visited the society many times. Sources said this time, Sudhir and Sonali came to the society before going to Goa. A car (pearl white Tata Safari) is parked at the spot reportedly belonging to Sudhir, but registered on the name of a company.

Sandeep Phogat, president, Residents’ Welfare Association of the society, said starting June, Sudhir had rented a three-bedroom flat (901) on the ninth floor from some owner named Mr Tiwari. Sudhir used to come here every week or so. So far, no one from the families of Sonali and Sangwan has visited the flat after the incident.

As per the registration details of the car, it’s a 2012 model registered with Loni Road, Delhi authority on the name of APL Logi, Vascor Automotive Private Limited.

According to society residents, Sonali and Sudhir used to come here often and stayed for a day or two, but the leader didn’t interact with them.

“Once we also spotted Sonali’s daughter with the duo. Last time, both of them were here before going to Goa. The local police have not sought any details about the flat yet,” the RWA president said.

The police, however, said information would be sought from the society if the investigating agency demands so.

