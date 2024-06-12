Pact with Congress in Haryana was only till LS elections: AAP

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, June 11

Sandeep Pathak, AAP general secretary (organisation), today asserted that the alliance with the Congress was only till the Lok Sabha elections and any decision on poll pact with other parties would be taken by party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The alliance with the Congress was only till Lok Sabha poll. Our national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take the final call on the tie-up with any party for the Assembly elections after elaborate discussions,” Pathak said after chairing a meeting of the state executive here today.

The meeting was called to review the performance of the party in the Lok Sabha elections and prepare a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana.

The office-bearers felt the party made a “good beginning” in the Lok Sabha elections that it fought in alliance with the Congress as part of the INDI Alliance, losing the Kurukshetra seat by a margin of about 29,000 votes. “The party led in four Assembly segments, while two other segments were tightly contested. We lost in only two segments,” Pathak said adding that the party would do much better in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Certain office-bearers were of the view that the party should go solo in the Assembly elections as time was ripe for “change” in Haryana. “The party got over 5.13 lakh votes and secured 3.94 per cent votes ahead of the strong regional political parties like INLD and JJP. We have emerged as the third political force in Haryana after the Congress and the BJP,” a senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, reacting to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s statement that the Congress did not need any alliance partner in the Assembly elections, Pathak said AAP led in four Assembly segments during the recently held parliamentary elections. “We have a strong team for every booth and AAP will contest elections in all segments with full force,” Pathak asserted.

Sources said it was decided to mobilise the party cadre for the Assembly elections immediately. “The party will chalk out a detailed outreach programme for the Assembly elections,” said Sushil Gupta, president of the AAP state unit.

