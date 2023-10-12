Paddy arrival halted for one day in Gharaunda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 11

With the grain market facing a glut-like situation due to the slow lifting of procured paddy, the Gharaunda authorities decided not to allow paddy arrival today. As a result, farmers faced difficulties, but the authorities claimed that they had already informed them not to bring their produce to the grain market for one day.

“The administration should have informed the farmers two days prior to the decision,” said Shekhar, a farmer.

As per data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), the Gharaunda market has witnessed the arrival of 6,03,994 quintals of parmal varieties of paddy until late Tuesday evening, of which the procurement agencies purchased 5,35,218 quintals. While 3,40,885 quintals have been lifted, 1,94,333 quintals are lying in the grain market, making it difficult for the farmers to unload their paddy.

“We had to take the decision to halt the arrival for a day so that the situation can be streamlined. The procurement agencies have been told to speed up lifting. We had already informed the farmers as well as arhtiyas about the decision,” said Aditi, Gharaunda SDM.

Krishan Dhankar, secretary of the Gharaunda market committee, said a large quantity of paddy had been lifted and farmers would get sufficient space now.

The situation is the same in other grain markets of the district. Until Tuesday, all grain markets and purchase centres recorded an arrival of 53,48,610 quintals of paddy, of which the agencies had procured 47,90,395 quintals. The agencies have lifted 31,63,157 quintals.

