Paddy arrival in Cheeka market under scanner

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 27

The arrival of nearly 12,000 quintals of paddy in the Cheeka grain market in Kaithal district has come under the scanner of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The investigation has indicated that the gate passes were issued against the arrival of around 12,000 quintals of paddy, but the paddy was not found in the grain market.

A three-member committee constituted to inquire into the issue is verifying the records of rice millers. The CCTV cameras at the market were also found to be switched off, said sources.

HASMB chief administrator Mukesh Ahuja had suspended Narender Dhull, assistant secretary and incharge of the Cheeka market committee, allegedly in this connection last week.

“The committee is checking the record of the grain market and rice millers,” said Abhinav Walia, District Marketing Enforcement Officer.

