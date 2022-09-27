Paddy crop submerged in Rohtak, Karnal villages

Tribune Reporters

Rohtak/Karnal, Sept 26

Crops on thousands of acres in Rohtak were damaged by accumulated rainwater in the fields following the recent spell of rain.

While bajra, cotton and vegetable crops have suffered the maximum damage, the standing paddy is submerged.

The local authorities are making efforts to drain out rainwater from the waterlogged fields. They said owing to practical limitations, it might take two to three weeks to complete the operation.

Farmers are apprehensive that by the time the fields are drained, the remaining crop would also get damaged.

“Accumulated rainwater in the fields is damaging our crops. The bajra and cotton crops have been extensively damaged and the standing paddy crop is now submerged,” said Amarjeet, a farmer of Sundana village.

The officials of the Agriculture Department said the losses suffered to the crop were being assessed for the grant of relief to the affected farmers.

“A survey is also being conducted to assess the damage caused to the insured crops of the farmers who have submitted applications claiming compensation for the losses,” said Mahavir Singh, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak, adding that farmers, whose crops were not insured, had pinned their hopes on the special girdawri announced by the government.

Meanwhile, the Karnal chapter of the All-India Kisan Sabha has demanded that the girdawri be conducted and due compensation should be provided to the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, After a heavy rainfall of six days, the farmers in Karnal are worried for their paddy crop which cannot be now used as a seed as grains have started sprouting in the earhead itself in the waterlogged fields.

The sprouting of waterlogged paddy has become a cause for worry for the farmers.

“I have cultivated the 1509 variety on 8 acres and it was at the harvesting stage. The untimely rain has flattened it, due to which the grains have started sprouting. It will affect the production and quality of the grains,” Raman Mehla, a farmer, said adding that he would not be able to use the sprouted grain as seed next year.

As per the experts, sprouting of grains may reduce the production and quality.

“Every seed is grain, but every grain is not seed. Only those grains are seed which can germinate normally and give a normal plant. The grains which have been germinated in the fields cannot be used as a seed and the quality of the grains will be poor,” a crop science scientist said.

Hooda seeks relief

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Monday has demanded the grant of relief to the farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rain and waterlogging. He has also sought the provision of pending compensation to the affected farmers and prompt procurement of paddy crop at the grain markets.

#karnal #rohtak