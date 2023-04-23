Paddy direct seeding target doubled for kharif season

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 22

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has doubled the target under the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique in 12 districts of the state for the upcoming kharif season. Against the target of 1 lakh acres last year, this year the paddy growing districts have been given the target of 2 lakh acres.

Farmers can save groundwater Paddy is considered a water-guzzling crop, but farmers can save groundwater and resources by switching to the DSR technique. The issue of weeds can be controlled by the right implementation of the method. Jasvinder Singh, Dy Director, Agriculture, Ambala

The technique involves the direct seeding of rice rather than the traditional transplantation method. In view of the depleting water table, experts say the DSR technique is better.

The department has given a target of 10,000 acres for Rohtak; 12,000 acres each for Ambala, Yamunanagar and Hisar; 15,000 acres each for Panipat and Sonepat; 18,000 acres each for Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra; 20,000 acres for Jind and 25,000 acres each for Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

Like the previous year, the department will give an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers opting for the DSR technique, for which the department has allocated a budget of Rs 80 crore.

An official said while several districts couldn’t achieve their targets last year due to various reasons, the scheme received a good response from farmers in districts like Sirsa, Jind, Karnal and Fatehabad.

While the department is aiming to increase the area under the DSR technique, the issue of excessive weed continues to be a major concern for the farmer.

Rakesh Bains, spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “The issue of excessive weeds in fields sown with the DSR technique is the prime reason behind the farmers showing reluctance in adopting the technique. Besides, farmers have been facing continuous losses and don’t want to take chances with their crop in terms of yield by leaving traditional methods.”

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Kurukshetra, Dr Pradeep Meel, said, “Farmers have started giving a good response and can save water and bring down the cost of labour substantially by adopting the DSR technique. Efforts are being made to motivate the farmers and achieve the targets.”

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, Jasvinder Singh, said, “Paddy is considered a water-guzzling crop, but farmers can save groundwater and resources by switching to the DSR technique. The optimum time for the DSR technique to give optimum yield is from May 20 to June 15. The issue of weeds can be controlled by the timely use of weedicides and the right implementation of the technique. A meeting was held today with the field staff and camps will be organised from May 1 to educate farmers about the scheme and its benefits.”