Paddy growers look for migrants at Ambala Cantt railway station

Labourers seek over Rs 3.5K/acre this year I Were paid Rs 2.7K-Rs 3.2K/acre in 2021

Paddy growers look for migrants at Ambala Cantt railway station

A group of migrant labourers at Ambala Cantonment Railway Station. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 10

As paddy sowing is all set to begin from June 15, labourers and farmers can be seen waiting and negotiating the wages outside the Ambala Cantonment railway station.

Farmers from different districts of Haryana and Punjab are reaching Ambala Cantonment to hire migrant workforce for their respective fields.

Hari Kishore (40), a labourer from Bihar who reached with a group of nine persons at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, said: “For the past several years, we go to Punjab for paddy transplantation. Though we also have our own marginal lands in Bihar, poor returns and lack of other work opportunities force us to travel to Punjab. If we get good opportunities there who will travel hundreds of kilometres in overcrowded trains to work in the scorching heat.”

Another labourer Bindu (48) said: “I am doing this work for more than 30 years. This year, we are seeking over Rs 4,500 per acre, but the farmers will negotiate and let’s see where it gets settled. Once a rate is fixed, the entire village then pays the same amount. I hope I will manage to save around Rs 15,000 this time. Back home, it is getting quite tough to make ends meet.”

Sucha Singh, a farmer who reached Ambala from the Assandh block of Karnal, said: “I am looking for some migrant labourers for my field. Those who are sitting here are heading towards Punjab. While last year, the labourers charged Rs 2,500 per acre, this time I am yet to finalise a deal with them.”

Another farmer from Punjab Sukhvinder Singh said: “The cost of production, including of labour, fertiliser and weedicides, is increasing continuously but the returns aren’t in the same ratio.”

Meanwhile, Rajiv Sharma, spokesman, BKU (Charuni), said: “The cost of labour has increased further this year. While the farmers had paid Rs 2,700-3,200 per acre in 2021, the labourers are seeking over Rs 3,500 per acre this year. The Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique is a cheaper option but excessive weeds have been a major issue. The farmers are forced to spend extra money to control the weeds.”

Government nudging farmers to opt for DSR

Nearly 86,000 is covered under the paddy crop in Ambala every year. The government has been motivating the farmers and providing aid to adopt the DSR technique as it requires lesser water, labour and power. — Dr Girish Nagpal, DDA, Ambala

Labour cost has risen

The cost of labour has increased this year. While the farmers had paid Rs 2.7K-Rs 3.2K per acre in 2021, the labourers are seeking over Rs 3.5K per acre this year. The DSR technique is a cheaper option but excessive weeds have been a major issue. — Rajiv Sharma, spokesman, BKU (Charuni)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

2
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

4
Nation

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

5
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

6
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

8
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

9
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

10
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

Don't Miss

View All
Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Top News

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1

Joint police ops: Mann seeks Canada’s help to nab gangsters

Joint police operations: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Canada's help to nab gangsters

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Mann Cabinet expansion likely after Budget session

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expansion likely after Budget session

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire