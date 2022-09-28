Paddy purchase resumes in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

After an eight-day protest by the arhtiyas and six-day long rainfall, paddy purchase has resumed in the grain markets of the district.

As per the details collected from the office of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), around 18,000 quintal paddy was procured till the filing of this news item.

“The chief administrator of the HSAMB has issued directions to all secretaries and executive officers of the market committees of e-NAM mandis in the state that farmers, who are coming to the mandis for the sale of crops other than crops procured on the MSP and have registered on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal and obtained their gate passes through e-kharid, will not be required to enter their details on e-NAM,” said an official.

Sushil Malik, zonal administrator, HSAMB, Karnal, said the purchase had been started in almost all grain markets of the district.

Farmers across the district are busy draining water from their fields. They are fearing huge losses due to the unprecedented rainfall and have demanded from the government to conduct a special girdawari to determine the loss.

#karnal