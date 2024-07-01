Paddy transplantation picks up after rains, may end by July 10

Parveen Arora
Karnal, June 30
With rainfall lashing a majority of areas on Friday afternoon, paddy transplantation has picked up pace across Karnal district, which is known as the rice bowl of the country.
Farmers who have been struggling due to intense heat while transplanting paddy, have now intensified their efforts, pressing labourers into fields to expedite the process. Labourers can be seen across the district transplanting paddy.
“The transplantation has picked up pace. We are hopeful that it will be completed by July 10,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA).
Speaking about direct-seeded rice (DSR), Dr Singh said nearly 10,000 acres have been covered out of the total target of 30,000 acres. He advised farmers to complete paddy transplantation before July 10 to ensure optimal growth and yield.
Joginder, a local farmer, expressed his relief and said, “Although the rainfall was scattered, it has brought respite to farmers involved in paddy transplantation, who were waiting for rainfall.”
“Due to heatwave, we struggled to keep our fields irrigated for paddy transplantation. The rainfall has brought temperatures down, providing much-needed relief from heat. Now, it is easier to keep the fields irrigated. We are working tirelessly to transplant paddy,” said Ravinder, another farmer.
Farmers believe timely transplantation will contribute to a good yield of paddy.
Paddy is transplanted on 4.25 lakh acres in the district, with 60 per cent dedicated to non-basmati varieties and 40 per cent to basmati varieties. The Agriculture Department has noted an increase in transplantation activities. So far, nearly 55 per cent of transplantation has been completed by farmers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rainfall in coming days, which is expected to facilitate the continuation of paddy transplantation.
