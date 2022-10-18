Paddy yield target pegged at 74 LMT in Haryana

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, October 17
Haryana is staring at a bumper paddy production in 2022-23 with the tentative yield pegged at nearly 74 lakh metric tonne (LMT).
With an impressive production, Haryana is also on course to achieve its procurement target of about 55 LMT with the procurement agencies procuring about 35.45 LMT so far.
The apprehensions that unseasonal September rainfall and drawfing disease might play havoc with the paddy production seem to have proved wrong bringing smiles on the faces of farmers and officials.
Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in view of the impressive production, the state will be in position to meet the procurement targets. “Various pro-farmer initiatives of the state government over the years have contributed to good per acre yield resulting in impressive production,” she asserted.
Figures showed that paddy was sown over an area of 34.35 lakh acres in Haryana with Basmati variety sown over 18.09 acres. Similarly, the non-basmati variety was sown on 16.26 lakh acres.
The officials highlighted that the production of the Basmati variety was pegged at over 33 LMT while the production for the non-basmati variety was expected to be about 40 LMT.
As far as the average yield was concerned, the yield per acre for Basmati was 18.6 quintals while that of non-basmati variety was pegged at 25 quintals per acre.
Procurement target will be met
In view of the impressive production, the state will be in a position to meet the procurement targets. Various pro-farmer initiatives of the state government over the years have contributed to good per acre yield. — Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...