Paddy yield target pegged at 74 LMT in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 17

Haryana is staring at a bumper paddy production in 2022-23 with the tentative yield pegged at nearly 74 lakh metric tonne (LMT).

With an impressive production, Haryana is also on course to achieve its procurement target of about 55 LMT with the procurement agencies procuring about 35.45 LMT so far.

The apprehensions that unseasonal September rainfall and drawfing disease might play havoc with the paddy production seem to have proved wrong bringing smiles on the faces of farmers and officials.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in view of the impressive production, the state will be in position to meet the procurement targets. “Various pro-farmer initiatives of the state government over the years have contributed to good per acre yield resulting in impressive production,” she asserted.

Figures showed that paddy was sown over an area of 34.35 lakh acres in Haryana with Basmati variety sown over 18.09 acres. Similarly, the non-basmati variety was sown on 16.26 lakh acres.

The officials highlighted that the production of the Basmati variety was pegged at over 33 LMT while the production for the non-basmati variety was expected to be about 40 LMT.

As far as the average yield was concerned, the yield per acre for Basmati was 18.6 quintals while that of non-basmati variety was pegged at 25 quintals per acre.